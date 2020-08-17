Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 7% on strong June quarter performance

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a result note said "Glenmark’s revenues growth was driven by Europe and India formulations, net profit grew at a higher rate of 72% YoY to ₹230 crore due to better margins and lower tax rate, the company received approval for 2 products and filed 3 Abbreviated New Drug Application(ANDA) with the USFDA. It plans to file 3 ANDA applications in the coming quarter". The brokerage has a neutral rating on the stock.