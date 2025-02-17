Stock Market Today: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price gained more than 5% during intraday trades on Monday post Q3 Results that were declared after the market Hours.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price movement Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price that 0pened at ₹1321.35 on the BSE on Monday, almost flat compared to similar close on previous trading day i.e Friday. The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price nevertheless gained more than 5 % ( 5.89 %) to intraday highs of ₹1399.15.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price though has corrected significantly from highs of ₹1830.05 seen In October 2024, nevertheless Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price is still up 59% over last one year

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on February 14, 2025, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals released their Q3 results, showing a notable 35.14% gain in topline and a profit of ₹347.96 Crore. Compared to the loss of ₹351.37 Cr recorded during the same time in the previous fiscal year, this represents a tremendous turnaround.

The company's sales decreased by 1.35% from the previous quarter, despite the remarkable year-over-year growth. Furthermore, the selling, general, and administrative costs climbed by 4.71% year over year and by 0.25% quarter over quarter.

India business drives growth: US growth soft In Q3 of FY 2025, sales from the formulation business in India were Rs. 1063.7 crore grew 300.2% year over year from Rs. 265.8 crore in the previous quarter.

The North America registered revenue from the sales of finished dosage formulations of Rs. 781.3 crore for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2024 as against revenue of Rs. 770.5 crore for the previous corresponding quarter, recording growth of 1.4% YoY.

Analyst Views on Glenmark Q3 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals continues to reshuffle business segments and geographies to optimise margins and maintain a secular growth trajectory, said analysts at ICICI Securities. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has addressed the legacy debt issues by hiving off the GLS stake recently and is now looking to restructure existing businesses. The management has set key objectives for FY25 - ₹ 13500 crore revenues (14 -15 % YoY growth), ~19% EBITDA margins, Capex of ₹ 700 crore, R&D of 7% of sales. However, performance of the US (22% of the revenues) continues to weigh on the numbers and need to monitor progress on that front more to come, added ICICI Securities