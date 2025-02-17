Mint Market

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price gains 5% post Q3 Results: Do you own it?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published17 Feb 2025, 03:26 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price gained more than 5% during intraday trades on Monday post Q3 Results that were declared after the market Hours.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price movement

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price that 0pened at 1321.35 on the BSE on Monday, almost flat compared to similar close on previous trading day i.e Friday. The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price nevertheless gained more than 5 % ( 5.89 %) to intraday highs of 1399.15.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price though has corrected significantly from highs of 1830.05 seen In October 2024, nevertheless Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price is still up 59% over last one year

PSU stock NMDC yields 12% divided in 2024. Beats PPF, SSY, bank FD in 2024

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on February 14, 2025, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals released their Q3 results, showing a notable 35.14% gain in topline and a profit of 347.96 Crore. Compared to the loss of 351.37 Cr recorded during the same time in the previous fiscal year, this represents a tremendous turnaround.

The company's sales decreased by 1.35% from the previous quarter, despite the remarkable year-over-year growth. Furthermore, the selling, general, and administrative costs climbed by 4.71% year over year and by 0.25% quarter over quarter.

India business drives growth: US growth soft

In Q3 of FY 2025, sales from the formulation business in India were Rs. 1063.7 crore grew 300.2% year over year from Rs. 265.8 crore in the previous quarter.

The North America registered revenue from the sales of finished dosage formulations of Rs. 781.3 crore for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2024 as against revenue of Rs. 770.5 crore for the previous corresponding quarter, recording growth of 1.4% YoY.

Analyst Views on Glenmark Q3

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals continues to reshuffle business segments and geographies to optimise margins and maintain a secular growth trajectory, said analysts at ICICI Securities. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has addressed the legacy debt issues by hiving off the GLS stake recently and is now looking to restructure existing businesses. The management has set key objectives for FY25 - 13500 crore revenues (14 -15 % YoY growth), ~19% EBITDA margins, Capex of 700 crore, R&D of 7% of sales. However, performance of the US (22% of the revenues) continues to weigh on the numbers and need to monitor progress on that front more to come, added ICICI Securities

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:17 Feb 2025, 03:26 PM IST
