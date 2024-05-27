Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price rises 8% to 52-week high post Q4 Results, announces Dividend
Stock Market Today: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price gained more than 8% during intraday trades to 52-week high on Monday post Q4 Results. The strong operating performance lifted confidence. Glenmark board also recommended a 250% dividend
Stock Market Today: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price gained more than 8% during intraday trades to 52-week high on Monday post Q4 Results. The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price also scaled 52 week high of ₹1,123.90 on the NSE. Notably with todays gains Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price has risen more than 85% in last one year.
