Trading services on Kotak Securities Ltd's platform were hit by technical issues on Wednesday with customers finding it difficult to log in to its page. Customers were also anxious as the mega IPO of Life Insurance Corporation opened today.

LIC's initial public offer opened today and will close on 9 May.

Some customers claimed that they were also unable to access its customer care numbers. Users resorted to Twitter to understand if others were facing similar issues with logging on to the mobile app and other trading platforms

Kotak Securities in a tweet said, “We are facing intermittent technical issues on our trading platforms. We are working to resolve the issue. We regret the inconvenience caused and will share an update as soon as this is resolved.

Users were also worried as it is a busy earnings season with Tata Steel Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd and many other large corporates reporting their numbers on Tuesday. Tuesday being a holiday on account of Eid meant that investors were waiting for Wednesday morning to place their trading orders or close their positions.

