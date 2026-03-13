Global AMC BlackRock raises stake in this housing finance company. Details here

BlackRock, an American multinational investment company, has further boosted its stake in Sammaan Capital.

The world’s largest asset manager, in its filing with BSE, stated that it acquired an additional 562,942 shares, or a 0.06% stake, in Sammaan Capital through open market transactions on March 11, 2026.

Following the acquisition, BlackRock’s stake in the HFC jumped to 7.68% from 7.62%. The asset management company said it bought the shares on behalf of discretionary management clients but did not disclose the price at which the fund house acquired the shares.

This fresh acquisition comes at a time when the small-cap stock has been witnessing severe volatility amid the broader market sell-off.

Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s largest insurer and asset manager, also held a 4.63% stake in Sammaan Capital at the end of the December quarter, according to Trendlyne shareholding data.

While general public shareholders hold the largest 58.76% stake in the company, around 4,05,600 retail investors with share capital of up to ₹2 lakh collectively hold a 27.17% stake.

Also Read | Warren Buffett on investing during wars as stock market crashes amid US-Iran war

Sammaan Capital share price trend The shares of Sammaan Capital have remained under severe volatility in recent months, falling from ₹188.59 apiece to ₹140, losing 26% of their value. In terms of yearly performance, the stock has closed seven out of the last eight years in the red, with 2019 emerging as the biggest annual decline, when it dropped 63.32%.

Sammaan Capital reported a stable Q3 FY26, with consolidated net profit rising 4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹314 crore, while revenue increased 7% YoY to ₹2,157 crore. Growth AUM reached ₹44,038 crore at the end of 9MFY26, comprising around 70% of the total loan book, while legacy AUM continued to decline.

The company is focusing on maintaining high capital adequacy, moderate gearing, stable asset quality, and a strong liquidity position to support future growth.

The merger between Sammaan Capital Limited and Sammaan Finserv Limited will consolidate all NBFC lending operations, distribution infrastructure, and manpower under Sammaan Capital Limited, enabling a streamlined organisational structure, enhanced governance, and a unified mortgage-led product offering, the company said in its earnings filing dated February 4.