Global bond inflows into India signal shift in outlook2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 11:58 AM IST
The inflows suggest foreign funds were betting that the Fed will pivot and become less hawkish amid signs of an economic slowdown
The inflows suggest foreign funds were betting that the Fed will pivot and become less hawkish amid signs of an economic slowdown
Listen to this article
Overseas investors are turning into net buyers of key emerging markets bonds in Asia for the first time in months, hinting at more significant inflows if the Federal Reserve goes for a more calibrated rate tightening.