Global cues lift mkts 1.2%
The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 gained 1.19% to close at 19,675.45, while the BSE’s 30-stock Sensex rose 1.14% to close at 65,675.93
MUMBAI : Indian equities rallied on Wednesday tracking gains in global stocks, as lower-than-expected US inflation raised optimism about the end of the rate hike cycle. Derivative short covering by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also helped.
