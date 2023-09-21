Global economic slowdown may not significantly impact India, says Amitabh Mohanty of JM Financial Mutual Fund6 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Amitabh Mohanty, CEO of JM Financial Mutual Fund, believes India's growth will not be much affected by the global slowdown.
Amitabh Mohanty, MD and CEO of JM Financial Mutual Fund believes India is on a multi-decade growth path and the impact of global economic slowdown could be limited on the country. In an interview with Mint, Mohanty shared his views on markets, the economy and the sectors he finds promising.
