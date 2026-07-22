'Global economy is crashing': Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki repeats stock market crash prediction

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has renewed his warning of a looming global economic downturn, reiterating his long-held prediction that the world could witness one of the biggest financial crashes in history. In a post on X, Kiyosaki urged followers to prepare for turbulent times, saying economic downturns create both losers and winners depending on how individuals respond.

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The financial educator said he had warned about such a scenario years ago in his book Rich Dad's Prophecy, claiming that readers who acted on its guidance are in a stronger position today.

"REPEATING: Global economy is crashing. I predicted this in my book Rich Dad's Prophecy. Those that followed the guidance in that book are OK today," he tweeted.

Kiyosaki added that investors still have time to change course, despite his belief that the downturn has already begun. He said financial crises often redistribute wealth, with many people suffering heavy losses while a small group manages to grow richer.

“Please remember, it's not too late to make changes now. Please remember in every crash many people are wiped out and a few people get richer. I want you to be one who gets richer,” he added.

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The warning comes after Kiyosaki recently highlighted the possibility of a global market crash in 2026-27, suggesting the downturn could be historic. While he did not specify what immediate changes investors should make in his latest post, the author has consistently advocated holding assets such as gold, silver and Bitcoin during periods of economic uncertainty.

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Gold, Silver prediction In another recent tweet on July 18, Kiyosaki has reiterated his bullish outlook on gold and silver, endorsing legendary investor Jim Rogers' view that the two precious metals are "going to the moon." In a post on X, Kiyosaki agreed with Rogers' assessment that while gold and silver are poised for a strong rally, investors should expect sharp corrections along the way.

Kiyosaki noted that both metals recently witnessed steep pullbacks, saying gold had fallen from $5,405 to $4,006, while silver declined from $118 to $56. He added that many speculators make the mistake of buying at market peaks and selling after prices fall.

"I am in agreement with my friend Jim Rogers. During this last 'retracement' or 'crash' I bought more gold and silver," Kiyosaki wrote.

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Explaining why he continues to accumulate the precious metals, Kiyosaki said he has little faith in policymakers to resolve the world's economic challenges.

“The world economy is in great trouble, and I do not trust our leaders or central banks to solve the problem. In fact they are the problem and things like debt and inflation will only go up.”

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Kiyosaki ended the post by asking investors whether they would "buy high and sell low" or "buy low and get rich," before reiterating his belief that "Gold and silver are going to the moon."

Who is Robert Kiyosaki? Robert Kiyosaki is an American entrepreneur, investor, and author, best known for his personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad. The book, first published in 1997, has sold millions of copies worldwide and is widely regarded as a cornerstone of modern financial literacy. Kiyosaki advocates for investing in assets such as real estate, businesses, and commodities, while cautioning against excessive reliance on traditional employment income.

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Kiyosaki has built a reputation for issuing bearish forecasts on the global economy, often warning about excessive debt, inflation, monetary expansion and vulnerabilities in the financial system. Over the years, he has repeatedly argued that traditional savers and investors relying solely on fiat currencies and conventional assets could be most exposed during a major downturn.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.