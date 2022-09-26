Global economy more fragile amid record inflation, decelerating growth2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 10:32 PM IST
The negative supply shock from the Russia-Ukraine war remains the dominant risk to global growth
BENGALURU : Moody’s Analytics on Monday lowered its global economic growth forecast to 2.7% for 2022 from the 4.2% forecast in January, citing rising stagflation risks worldwide. The global environment has become more fragile as record-high inflation continues to gain momentum and growth decelerates, it said.