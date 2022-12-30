Global equities mixed as end to brutal year nears

The uncertain direction sapped hopes for a stellar rally to close out 2022 — a year when inflation reasserted itself to wipe a fifth in value from global stocks, the worst run since the financial crisis. Few regions were spared the pain with Asian stocks falling more than 19% this year, a shade off the decline for global equities. Bonds lost 16% of value, the biggest decline since at least 1990 for one leading measure, as central banks raced to slow rising consumer prices by hiking interest rates around the world.

