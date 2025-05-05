Markets
Global equity markets not pricing in a severe downturn just yet, says Nomura’s Karkhanis
Gopika Gopakumar , Dipti Sharma 6 min read 05 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryAny progress on a US-China settlement could calm market nerves and potentially trigger a turnaround, especially in non-US markets like India, says Rig Karkhanis
The global equity markets are not pricing in a severe downturn just yet because a covid-style shock looks unlikely, even as there is a risk of a mild recession in the US, according to Rig Karkhanis, head of global markets at Nomura.
