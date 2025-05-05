Let’s begin with the big question that’s on everyone’s mind right now—the growing fears of a global recession. The IMF (International Monetary Fund) has also flagged potential risks on that front. How do you interpret these concerns, particularly starting with the US, and what kind of ripple effect could this have on global markets?

I think it is useful to look at the US and the rest of the world a bit differently. The core issue here is trade uncertainty, and since the US is at the centre of it, the risk of a mild recession there is real. But “recession" often sounds worse than it is—there is not a big difference between 1% growth and 1% contraction. The real question is whether we are looking at a covid-style shock, something deep and disruptive that causes lasting damage to the economy. We don’t think that’s likely.