Global gold ETFs see largest outflows since March 2021; India logs small inflows

In global markets, North American ($3 billion) and European funds ($2 billion) accounted for the bulk of outflows. The largest and most liquid US funds drove outflows worldwide, as stubbornly high inflation led the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by a further 75 basis points. The UK, German, Swiss and French listed funds were the main contributors to the overall fall in European holdings, encouraged by higher interest rates from the European Central Bank and a British pound sterling crisis triggered by fiscal policy decisions.