Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  2 newly listed stocks to buy as brokerage initiates coverage with bullish stance

Domestic brokerage and research firm JM Financial has initiated coverage on two newly listed stocks Global Health (Medanta) and Fusion MicroFinance, with Buy ratings. Shares of both Medanta and Fusion MicroFinance made their market debuts in November 2022 and have rallied 11% and 17% respectively since listings. 

Analysts at JM Financial believe that Medanta's growth momentum, on a high FY22 base, will sustain given the ongoing aggressive expansion (bed addition) of 46% over FY22-25, strong industry tailwinds and management expertise. 

"This will drive Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 19%/19%/26% over FY22-25 with EBITDA margins at ~21%. Medanta’s healthy cash generation will support future growth as we expect the balance sheet to be net cash by FY24. We believe there could be more upside to our thesis, not factored into our estimates, from: (1) price increases; (2) reversion of international patient footfalls to FY19 levels; and (3) inorganic expansion," the note stated. 

The brokerage has initiated with BUY recommendation on Medanta with a March 2024 price target of 550. Though, key risks to its thesis include delays in execution, demand slowdown, regulatory risks and concentrated operations in North India.

“Since inception, Fusion has prioritised organic geographic expansion with a focus on strategic management of state concentration risk by expanding into underpenetrated rural areas. This has enabled Fusion to deliver a 51% CAGR in AUM over FY17-1HFY23 and 39% CAGR in total borrowers over the same period," the brokerage said. 

In JM Financial's view, Fusion is set to benefit from cyclical tailwinds in the sector as it exits turbulence caused by Covid-19 over the past couple of years and NBFC-MFI as a class see expansion of market share vs. banks. Fusion’s stable management, focus on technology with respect to driving efficiencies and ability to grow borrower base faster than peers should hold the company in good stead as the sector enters a sweet spot w.r.t. growth and asset quality.

“Fusion’s performance in relation to outstanding restructured assets, write-offs have been relatively better than peers and we expect the same to sustain given its stringent underwriting practices. Fusion trades at attractive valuation. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a target price of 550," recommended the brokerage.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout