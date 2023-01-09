2 newly listed stocks to buy as brokerage initiates coverage with bullish stance2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 12:18 PM IST
- Global Health (Medanta) and Fusion MicroFinance shares made market debuts in November last year
Domestic brokerage and research firm JM Financial has initiated coverage on two newly listed stocks Global Health (Medanta) and Fusion MicroFinance, with Buy ratings. Shares of both Medanta and Fusion MicroFinance made their market debuts in November 2022 and have rallied 11% and 17% respectively since listings.
