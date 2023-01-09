2 newly listed stocks to buy as brokerage initiates coverage with bullish stance

"This will drive Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 19%/19%/26% over FY22-25 with EBITDA margins at ~21%. Medanta’s healthy cash generation will support future growth as we expect the balance sheet to be net cash by FY24. We believe there could be more upside to our thesis, not factored into our estimates, from: (1) price increases; (2) reversion of international patient footfalls to FY19 levels; and (3) inorganic expansion," the note stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}