Global Health (Medanta) share scales 52 highs, more than doubles in 1 year. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
Stock market today: Global Health (Medanta) stock that has more than doubled in last one year, scaled 52 week highs on Friday. Analysts expect more gains led by scale-up in new and existing hospitals, ongoing expansions and a better operating leverage.
Global Health (Medanta) saw gains of more than 3% in the intraday trades as it scaled 52 highs on Friday. The stock price has more than doubled in last one year
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message