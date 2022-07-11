Global investors dump bonds of Chinese banks that lent heavily to Russia
- State-owned lenders such as China Development Bank extended tens of billions of dollars to Russian borrowers
International investors are rapidly unwinding what was once a popular trade in Chinese bonds.
For years, foreigners loaded up on debt from Chinese state-owned lenders known as policy banks, which fund domestic and overseas projects like dams, roads and airports. The easy-to-trade yuan-denominated bonds were viewed as almost as safe as China’s sovereign debt, and paid higher interest rates.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a rethink of those investments. The U.S. and allied countries imposed heavy sanctions on Russia, raising the possibility of secondary sanctions on other countries or institutions that continue to aid Moscow.
Two of the three Chinese policy banks, China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China, have lent billions of dollars to Russian borrowers that needed funding for uses including energy projects. They have been mostly silent about their exposures to Russia since the war broke out.
The two banks didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Since February, global investors have unloaded $27 billion in yuan-denominated Chinese policy-bank bonds, or about a sixth of their total holdings of such debt. The selling pace picked up sharply in May, according to data from China Central Depository & Clearing.
The outflow is part of a $61 billion exodus from yuan bonds since February, spurred in part by weakness in China’s currency and a shrinking yield advantage over U.S. debt. It suggests that private-sector investors, like fund managers, have been faster to sell down than public ones such as central banks.
Since the invasion, some investors have been redeeming their investments in China bond funds, said Edmund Goh, Shanghai-based head of China fixed income at Abrdn. The main reason they give is geopolitical risk in China, though they are also concerned about some “anticapitalist regulations" introduced by Beijing in recent months, he said.
Unlike many countries, China hasn’t condemned the invasion. While the country’s financial institutions have an interest in complying with the sanctions, its government says “sanctions are never fundamentally effective means to solve problems."
Under a 2017 law, the U.S. can penalize foreign entities that trade with sanctioned companies, countries and individuals. Such secondary sanctions could cripple many Chinese banks and institutions by barring them from conducting transactions in dollars.
China’s cabinet, the State Council, created its three policy lenders in the 1990s. CDB, Exim Bank and the Agricultural Development Bank of China are akin to national-development banks and export-credit agencies in other countries. They carry out Beijing’s economic orders, finance large domestic projects—even if they aren’t highly profitable—and support Chinese companies’ overseas expansion.
From 2000 to 2017, CDB and Exim Bank issued loans worth more than $73 billion to Russian state-owned enterprises and financial institutions, of which about $50 billion is still outstanding, AidData statistics show. AidData, a research lab at The College of William & Mary that tracks China’s global lending activities, calculates the figures in inflation-adjusted U.S. dollars and excludes loans for projects that didn’t go ahead.
There have been further loans to Russia more recently. For example, in late 2021 the two banks jointly provided credits amounting to €2.5 billion, equivalent to $2.54 billion, to a borrower known as Arctic LNG 2 LLC, according to data provided to The Wall Street Journal by Brad Parks, AidData’s executive director.
In 2018 CDB signed a 12 billion yuan—equivalent to $1.79 billion—loan agreement with Russian state-owned development corporation VEB, and the next year it arranged and co-financed a €3.4 billion syndicated loan for a subsidiary of Russian energy company Gazprom PJSC, data from Mr. Parks showed.
Policy-bank bonds play a comparatively large role in the portfolios of many large yuan-denominated bond funds, helping explain the recent selling pressure.
The biggest such vehicle, BlackRock’s $6.1 billion iShares China CNY Bond exchange-traded fund, had about half of its assets invested in debts issued by the three policy banks. The ETF, which tracks the Bloomberg China Treasury + Policy Bank Index, shrank by nearly a third in May alone.
In this round of outflows, central banks and sovereign-wealth funds, which typically hold more sovereign debt than policy-bank bonds, have been less-active sellers, said Wai Ho Leong, chief economist at Modular Asset Management. “The larger outflows from policy-bank bonds than Chinese government bonds reflect the holding structure of foreign asset managers, which is weighted towards policy-bank bonds," he said.
Some market watchers say the Russian ties aren’t the main reason for the selldown. Bo Zhuang, a senior sovereign analyst at Loomis Sayles, said policy-bank bonds had been popular as liquid investments that offered higher yields than government bonds. The primary factors driving foreign investors to pare holdings of both kinds of bonds are the weaker yuan and the shrinking yield differential, he said.
The 10-year Treasury note yielded 3.10% on Friday, versus 2.83% and 3.08%, respectively, for comparable debt from the Chinese government and CDB, according to data from Tullett Prebon and Wind.
The policy banks have also borrowed extensively in international markets, selling debt in currencies such as the dollar, yen, euro and Hong Kong dollar. A CDB dollar bond due 2037 was recently quoted at 98.2 cents on the dollar, for a yield of about 4.17%, according to Refinitiv. At the end of last year, it was trading at more than 115 cents on the dollar.
