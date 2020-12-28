Global investors rethink role of bonds, tech and ESG after chaotic 2020

This year’s dizzying rally in tech stocks gave investors an opportunity of a lifetime. Anyone who missed out on this theme that benefited greatly from stay-at-home and digitization trends in the pandemic would most likely find their portfolios lagging benchmarks. The top ten U.S. companies that have contributed the most gains to the S&P 500 Index this year are all technology-related stocks, ranging from cloud-computing pioneer Amazon.com Inc to chip maker NVIDIA Corp.