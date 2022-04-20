This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Global Longlife Hospital IPO subscription: The public issue will open for subscription on 21st April 2022 and it will remain open for subscribers till 25th April 2022
Global Longlife Hospital IPO: The public issue of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Limited is opening for subscription on 21st April 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 25th April 2022. The company had initially filed DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) for NSE SME listing is opening tomorrow for BSE SME listing. Global Longlife Hospital IPO (Initial Public Offering) price band has been fixed at ₹140 apiece and the company plans to raise ₹49 crore from fresh issuance of 3,500,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 per equity share.
1] Global Longlife Hospital IPO subscription: The public issue will open for subscription on 21st April 2022 and it will remain open for interested subscribers till 25th April 2022.
2] Global Longlife Hospital IPO price: The company has fixed price band of this public issue at ₹140 per share.
3] Global Longlife Hospital IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹49 crore from its public offer.
4] Global Longlife Hospital IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lot and one lot will comprise 1000 company shares.
5] Global Longlife Hospital IPO application limit: One bidder can apply for only one lot.
6] Global Longlife Hospital IPO investment limit: As one bidder can apply for only one lot, a bidder can invest maximum ₹1,40,000 in this public offer.
7] Global Longlife Hospital IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 29th April 2022.
8] Global Longlife Hospital IPO listing: The public offer will be listed on BSE SME Exchange.
9] Global Longlife Hospital IPO listing date: The public issue is likely to list on 5th May 2022.
10] Global Longlife Hospital IPO financials: The company is known as a Multi-Specialty Tertiary Care Hospital of Gujarat with 110 beds well equipped for Medical & Surgical Specialties. As of December 31, 2021, the company has 11 full-time consultants and a team of more than 30 experienced doctors as consultants to serve patients. The company's staff strength also comprises 37 nurses and more than 50 paramedical, pharmacists, corporate and support staff.
Global Longlife Hospital is promoted by Sureshkumar Babulal Jani and Dhruv Sureshkumar Jani.