Global Longlife Hospital IPO: The public issue of Global Longlife Hospital and Research Limited is opening for subscription on 21st April 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 25th April 2022. The company had initially filed DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) for NSE SME listing is opening tomorrow for BSE SME listing. Global Longlife Hospital IPO (Initial Public Offering) price band has been fixed at ₹140 apiece and the company plans to raise ₹49 crore from fresh issuance of 3,500,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 per equity share.

