Global market update: Asia stocks weak on inflation fears, Tesla shares slide2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 09:28 AM IST
- Asian stocks dithered on Tuesday as investors grappled with inflation concerns in the wake of the surprise cuts to the OPEC+ group's oil output targets, while treasury yields retreated
Indian market is shut today for Mahavir Jayanti public holiday, but Asian and US market were trading. Asian stocks dithered on Tuesday as investors grappled with inflation concerns in the wake of the surprise cuts to the OPEC+ group's oil output targets, while treasury yields retreated after frail U.S. manufacturing sector data.
