Global market: SGX Nifty, gold price to Credit Suisse share price — key factors that you should know3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 07:45 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today opened lower but soon catch momentum and hit intraday high of 17,144
Global stock market update: Amid growing fear of banking crisis in the US as Credit Suisse share price tumbled over 24 per cent, US stock market continue to trade weak on Wednesday. Dollar Index regained 104 levels and sustained above the psychological levels in early morning deals on Thursday. However, this rise in US dollar failed to stop gold price rally and the precious yellow metal came close to its life time high of ₹58,847 per 10 gm levels on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Giving signs of some relief rally on Dalal Street, SGX Nifty today opened lower but soon catch upside momentum and climbed to intraday high of 17,144 levels.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×