Speaking on US dollar to INR, Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "We expect Rupee to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and expectations of a recovery in Dollar. Fresh FII outflows may also weigh on Rupee. There are rising odds of a 25-bps rate hike by Fed in its FOMC meeting next week. Traders may take cues from trade balance data from India and Empire State Manufacturing Index, PPI and retail sales data from US. Investors may remain vigilant amid contagion concerns from the US banking crisis. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82 to ₹83."