Global market: SGX Nifty to bank crisis in US — key triggers that may dictate Indian stock market today3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 07:57 AM IST
SGX Nifty today opened lower but soon witnessed buying interest that signals upside trend amid high volatility, say stock market experts
Global market today: Amid new wave of bank crisis in US, key benchmark indices on Wall Street ended lower on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp stock price tumbled to the tune of 51 per cent after the bank confirmed it was exploring strategic options, including a sale. This new wave of banking woes in the US aided the soaring gold and silver rates as both precious metals climbed to a new peak on Thursday.
