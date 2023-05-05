Global market today: Amid new wave of bank crisis in US, key benchmark indices on Wall Street ended lower on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp stock price tumbled to the tune of 51 per cent after the bank confirmed it was exploring strategic options, including a sale. This new wave of banking woes in the US aided the soaring gold and silver rates as both precious metals climbed to a new peak on Thursday.

