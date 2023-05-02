Global market: SGX Nifty to First Republic share price — key triggers for Indian stock market today4 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 07:43 AM IST
SGX Nifty today opened lower and it has been trading in tight 45 points range, signaling weak opening on Dalal Street
Global market today: On account of market participants reacting to JP Morgan Chase & Co takeover of the troubled First Republic Bank, all three key benchmark indices of the US stock market ended lower on Monday. First Republic Bank share price crashed to the tune of 46 per cent on the fist trade session of this week. After logging gains on Monday, US dollar witnessed some profit- taking in early morning session on Tuesday. Signaling weak opening on Dalal Street, SGX Nifty today opened lower and it has been trading in a tight 45 points range.
