On how First Republic Bank crisis may impact global economy, Ruslan Lienkha, Chief of Markets at YouHodler — a Swiss-based international fintech platform — said, "While the collapse of First Republic Bank doesn't directly impact the global economy, it raises concerns about the stability of the US banking system. Clearly, the eight rate hikes over the past year have been very painful for small and mid-sized banks in the US—which means the collapse of First Republic Bank is likely not the last one. A potential bankruptcy of the bank could trigger a broader financial crisis in the country, affecting the real estate market and many other related industries—which could have massive implications for the world economy. "

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}