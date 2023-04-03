Global market: SGX Nifty to OPEC+ output cut — key factors that you should know3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 08:17 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today opened higher and it has been trading in tight range in early morning deals on Monday
Global market update: Tech stocks at US stock market continue to ascend last week as tech heavy Nasdaq index appreciated to the tune of 3 per cent in the week gone by. However, global sentiments will be dominated by surprise output cut by OPEC+ countries as crude oil price has ascended more than 5.50 per cent in morning deals in Asian share market. US dollar has once again witnessed buying interest during Monday morning deals as Dollar Index regained 102 levels.
