Global market: SGX Nifty to OPEC+ output cut — key factors that you should know

On why US stock market surged on last session of FY23, Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage said, "US technology shares continued their rally this week as concerns over inflation eased following a modest increase in the Fed's preferred measure of inflation in February. The personal consumption expenditures price index, which excludes food and energy, rose by 0.3%, slightly below the median estimate. The overall PCE price index rose by 5% from a year earlier, still above the Fed's 2% target but down from January's figures. On the other side, the rise in tech shares coincided with a rise in Treasury prices after a volatile quarter marked by bank failures and shifting expectations for interest rates. The two-year yield fell to around 4.05% while the 10-year maturity dipped to 3.48%. The US dollar also gained strength against major currencies."