Global market: SGX Nifty to SVB deal — factors that may dictate stock market today2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Global market update: Following positive sentiments after ease in bank crisis in US, SGX Nifty opened upside in morning deals
Global market update: US stock market ascended on Monday as concerns over the banking turmoil eased, causing treasuries to retreat. After more than a week of uncertainty, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis, finally an ease in bank crisis in US arrived after the SVB deal, which lifted the morale of stock market investors. SGX Nifty today opened upside at 17,052 and went on climb to its intraday high of 17,122 levels.
