Speaking on US dollar to INR, Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "We expect Indian Rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on month end Dollar demand from importers and sustained FII outflows. Worries over credit crunch in US and Europe due to the banking crisis may lead of risk-off sentiments. Renewed geopolitical tensions on Russia’s nuclear threat may lead to safe haven demand for Dollar. We expect USDINR spot price to trade in a range of ₹81.80 to ₹82.80 in the near term."