Global market: SGX Nifty to US dollar — key triggers for Indian stock market today3 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 07:34 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today is trading in tight 100 point range, which signals sideways to positive trend on Dalal Street today
Global market today: Digesting soft ADP Nonfarm Employment Change data, Us stock market ended mix on Wednesday as Dow Jones finished higher while S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Wednesday trade session. US dollar continued oscillating around 2-month low as weak US economic data cemented the idea that US Fed may pause its tightening measures in near term. In early morning deals Dollar Index has witnessed some gains but it is still below 102 levels. SGX Nifty today opened lower and continue to trade in tight range signaling sideways opening on Dalal Street.
