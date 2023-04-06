On US dollar to INR (Indian National Rupee), Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "We expect Indian Rupee to trade with a positive bias on a weak greenback and positive domestic markets. However, surge in global crude oil prices may cap the upside. Investors may remain cautious ahead of RBI’s monetary policy decision tomorrow. There are expectations of a 25-bps repo rate hike before the central banks takes a pause. Traders may also remain cautious ahead of US ADP employment and ISM services PMI data. Market participants may remain alert ahead of US non-farm payrolls report later this week. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹81.50 to ₹82.50 in the near term."