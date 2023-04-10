Global market: SGX Nifty to US dollar — key triggers for stock market today2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:53 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today opened higher but soon witnessed profit booking, signaling a tepid opening bell today on Dalal Street
Global market today: On account of relief rally in US Dollar Index, US stock market finished higher on the weekend session as all three key benchmark indices ended in green territory. In early morning deals on Monday, US dollar rate continue to climb as Dollar Index came close to 102 levels. SGX nifty today opened higher but soon witnessed profit booking. Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and the Philippines will observe stock market holiday today for public holidays.
