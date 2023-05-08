Global market: SGX Nifty to US dollar — key triggers for stock market today4 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:51 AM IST
SGX Nifty today opened higher but the index has been trading in tight 40 points range
Global market today: US stock market ended higher on Friday as US dollar bounced back from its one month lower levels after the release of an upbeat US non farm payroll data. After drifting below the psychological 101 levels, Dollar Index once again regained the psychological mark and it has been sustaining above this levels till Monday morning deals. This rise in US dollar put gold price under pressure and gold rate today is close to its current support of $2,010 per ounce levels. SGX Nifty today opened higher but the index has been trading in small range.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×