Global market: SGX Nifty to US dollar — key triggers for stock market today

On US dollar to INR (Indian National Rupee), Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "We expect Indian Rupee to trade with a negative bias on a strong Dollar and surge in crude oil prices. This may impact global economic recovery. However, easing worries over the banking crisis in the US may support risk assets at lower levels. Traders may look out for ISM manufacturing PMI data from the US. Investors may remain cautious ahead of RBI’s monetary policy decision and US jobs market report later this week. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹81.60 to ₹82.80 in the near term."