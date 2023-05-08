Global market: SGX Nifty to US dollar — key triggers for stock market today

On US dollar vs INR, Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "We expect Rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on risk aversion in global markets amid concerns over global economic slowdown and renewed fears over banking crisis in US. However, Dollar recovered slightly as Euro fell post ECB monetary policy. ECB hiked interest rates by 25 bps, its slowest pace since it started hiking rates, raising a caution. Traders may also take cues from US non farm payrolls data, which shows strength in the job market and is expected weaker than previous month. Any recovery in crude oil prices from lower levels may also weigh on Rupee at lower levels. We expect USDINR spot to trade in between 81.30 to 82.30 in the near term."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}