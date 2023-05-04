Global market: SGX Nifty to US Fed meeting — key triggers for stock market today

Global market today: Due to sell off in oil and gas, basic materials and financial shares, all three key benchmark indices of the US stock market ended lower on Wednesday. Investors were cautious as global markets were awaiting outcome of the US Fed meeting and the US Central Bank announced 25 bps rate hike on the expected lines. This triggered sell off in the US dollar as Dollar Index slipped to one month low. This weakness in the US dollar fueled gold rates today at 14-month low whereas crude oil prices slipped to two month low. Signaling the consolidation at overbought condition to further continue, SGX Nifty today opened lower and it has been trading in near 100 points zone after Asian stock market's opening bell today.

