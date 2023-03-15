Global market: SGX Nifty to US inflation, all that will drive stock market today

Global market update: Equity and other assets, commodity markets settled on Wednesday as investors around the globe digested the US banking turmoil. Shares in the US and Europe climbed back on Tuesday on softening US inflation data as it offset fears over banking crisis. Bonds and interest rate futures cooled off some of the gains in past few days. Interest rate futures pricing now implies an 80% chance of a 25 basis point U.S. rate hike next week, said a Reuters report. With the latest inflation data and the dust settling on the SVB, Signature Bank closure, experts now foresee slower US Fed hikes.

