Global market today: Tuesday saw significant declines in all major US benchmark indices of more than 1% each as shares of regional banks plunged due to fresh concerns about the financial system and as investors tried figure out how long the Federal Reserve (Fed) might need to raise interest rates. The Fed is anticipated to announce a 25-basis point rate increase on Wednesday, and investors are watching for any cues from the institution about whether this would be the final rate hike for the time being or if additional hikes may be possible if inflation remains high.

In its largest daily percentage drop since March 13, the KBW regional banking index dropped 5.5%. It dropped to its lowest point during the session since November 2020.

The Indian market is expected to open down by about 60 points today as indicated by SGX Nifty trading, which signals a gap-down opening.

Here we list out key global market triggers that may dictate Indian stock market today:

US stock market: After First Republic Bank was seized and put up for auction, US regional banks continued to experience losses from Monday. In a deal handled by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired the majority of its assets. The S&P 500 energy sector experienced the largest decline of any major sector—4.3%—followed by a 2.3% decline in S&P financials.

Oil prices and energy shares both fell as a result of investors' concerns over a likely US debt default.

Following a strong quarter in which sales and profit exceeded forecasts, Starbucks Corp. fell on Tuesday after the coffee chain reaffirmed its guidance for the entire fiscal year. This cautious move seemed to let Wall Street down. Comparable sales increased 11% in the three months that ended on April 2, exceeding analysts' expectations of a 7.3% increase.

The Nasdaq Composite slid 132.09 points, or 1.08%, to 12,080.51; the S&P 500 lost 48.29 points, or 1.16%; and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 367.17 points, or 1.08%, to 33,684.53.

Asian stock market: Prior to the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday, when policymakers are anticipated to hike interest rates, shares in Asia are predicted to decrease after Wall Street slumped on renewed worries about the banking industry.

In early Asian trading, equity futures in Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong all fell as US contracts dipped lower.

SGX Nifty today: SGX Nifty, a leading indicator of the Sensex and Nifty, two Indian benchmarks, declined on Wednesday by 0.39% to 18,149.5, signalling a sluggish start for Dalal Street.

Crude oil price: After falling by roughly 5% to a five-week low in the previous session, oil prices continued to decline on Wednesday as investors anticipated more interest rate hikes this week that might lower energy demand.

By 00:15 GMT, Brent futures were down 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.19 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was down the same amount to $71.53.