Global market today: Tuesday saw significant declines in all major US benchmark indices of more than 1% each as shares of regional banks plunged due to fresh concerns about the financial system and as investors tried figure out how long the Federal Reserve (Fed) might need to raise interest rates. The Fed is anticipated to announce a 25-basis point rate increase on Wednesday, and investors are watching for any cues from the institution about whether this would be the final rate hike for the time being or if additional hikes may be possible if inflation remains high.

