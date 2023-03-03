Global market today: SGX Nifty to US dollar — key triggers that may dictate Dalal Street on Friday
- SGX Nifty today opened higher and extend its morning gains further, which signals positive opening for Indian stock market today, say experts
Global market today: On account of investors' optimism of pause on aggressive interest rate hike by US Fed officials, US stock market posted big jump as all key benchmark indices finished higher on Thursday deals. US dollar rates also posted sharp upside move in late session yesterday as Dollar Index once again came close to 105 levels and finished at 104.948 levels. However, SGX Nifty today opened higher, which signals positive opening for the Indian stock market today.
