On reasons for US stock market rally, Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage said, "US stocks advanced higher on Thursday, ending its two days of losses and closed Thursday’s session higher after Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the central bank could be in a position to pause rate hikes sometime this summer. While Bostic’s remarks boosted sentiment on Thursday, other central-bank officials in recent days have reinforced their hawkish rhetoric as Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Thursday that more rate hikes are required to bring inflation back in control."