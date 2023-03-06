Global market today: Wall Street managed to snap a three-week losing streak following Friday’s rally. sentiment remained upbeat despite a report showing resilience in the service sector, as more investors wagered the impact of the Fed’s hikes on the economy would be delayed. Bond yields rose for the week though Treasuries rallied on Friday, with the 10-year yield hovering around 3.96 per cent. A benchmark of the dollar had its worst week since mid-January, ending four consecutive weeks of gains. SGX Nifty today opened higher from its Friday close, which signals positive opening on Dalal Street.

