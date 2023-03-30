Global market today: SGX Nifty to US markets — key factors that you should know4 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 07:21 AM IST
SGX Nifty is trading tepid in early morning deals due to stock market holiday in India for Ram Navami
Global market today: On account of reviving sentiments in regard to bank crisis, US stock market witnessed strong buying during evening deals. In early morning Asian stock market session, US dollar rates are gaining momentum as Dollar Index has sustained above 102 levels. However, crude oil prices have sustained above $72 per barrel in early morning trade in Asian markets.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×