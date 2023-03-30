Global market today: SGX Nifty to US markets — key factors that you should know

speaking on US dollar vs INR (Indian National Rupee), Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "We expect Indian Rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on strong Dollar and month end Dollar demand from OMCs. However, improved global risk sentiments on fading concerns over banking turmoil in US and Europe may support risk assets. Traders may remain cautious ahead of pending home sales data from US which is expected weaker than previous month. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹81.80 to ₹82.80 in the near term."