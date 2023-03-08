Global market today: SGX Nifty, US stocks, other key triggers that may dominate Dalal Street on Wednesday2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 07:04 AM IST
- US stocks plummeted with all three major indexes losing more than 1% at the close
Asian stocks declined, following Wall Street, which slid Asian stocks declined, following Wall Street, which slod as US Federal Reserve’s chief signaled officials were ready to speed up the pace of tightening.
