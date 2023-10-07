Global market today: Wall Street rallies on US job date, ease in US Fed rate hike
Global market today: On account of strong US job data for the month of September 2023, US stock market witnessed sharp upside movement on Friday. Dow Jones Index shot up 0.87 per cent, S&P 500 index surged 1.18 per cent whereas tech heavy weight Nasdaq skyrocketed 1.60 per cent. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe closed up 1.0 per cent, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.82 per cent.
