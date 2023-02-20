Global market update: Asian markets swing on lingering rate concerns
- Global markets: Asian markets fluctuated following a mixed day on Wall Street on Friday
Asian markets were mixed Monday with traders on edge as they considered the prospect of more US interest rate hikes aimed at bringing down stubbornly high inflation.
